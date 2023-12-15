Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $277,822.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,397,085. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $582.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $599.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.23.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

