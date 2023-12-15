Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,219 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 68,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 86.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

