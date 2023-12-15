Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $433.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.40. The stock has a market cap of $347.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $435.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

