Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $403.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.30. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $406.30.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

