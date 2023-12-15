Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $433.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.86 and a 200 day moving average of $405.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $435.36.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
