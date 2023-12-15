American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

