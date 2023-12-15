Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.09

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 185765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,452,000.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

