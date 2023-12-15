Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.56. 231,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 828,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OMI

Owens & Minor Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,726.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after buying an additional 1,690,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,275 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 492,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $20,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.