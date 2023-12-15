Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.30. 984,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,442,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,714,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,311,000 after buying an additional 671,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after buying an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,365,000 after buying an additional 538,084 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 2,980,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 598,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

