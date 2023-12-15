Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 3.9%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 1,309,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,033,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 395.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

