Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 4.1%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.81. 787,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,525,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Lemonade Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

