Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $38.09. 153,818 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 146,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 148.56% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1803 per share. This is an increase from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is 3.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth $2,123,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth $4,833,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 81,837 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth $6,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

