HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 5.6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 1,354,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,607,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HUYA by 34.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after buying an additional 70,296 shares during the period. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

