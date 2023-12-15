HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 5.6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 1,354,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,607,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
HUYA Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HUYA
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.