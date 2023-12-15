Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.72

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 80728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

