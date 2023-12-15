Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.72

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 80728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.