Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stake Lessened by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

