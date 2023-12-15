Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $241.05 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

