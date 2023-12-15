Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 854 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after acquiring an additional 260,195,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.81 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nomura cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

