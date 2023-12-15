Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

Intel stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

