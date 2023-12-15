Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

