Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 156 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Adobe Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $584.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $578.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

