Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

