Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.27. 380,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,139. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.09.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

