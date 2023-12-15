Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.78. 258,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,135. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

