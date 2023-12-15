SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after buying an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.95. 4,058,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,088,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average is $113.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

