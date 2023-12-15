SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of IYR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.56. 1,393,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,831. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

