SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.14. The stock had a trading volume of 66,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,602. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

