SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $10.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $778.06. The stock had a trading volume of 380,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,644. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $666.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.65. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $778.36.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,595 shares of company stock worth $13,739,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

