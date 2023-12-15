SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 19,907 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,989 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 199,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,120,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,664,000 after purchasing an additional 244,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,937. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $70.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

