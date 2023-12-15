SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 236 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12,701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 184,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.44. 82,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

