Carnival Co. & (CCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.12–$0.04 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance at -$0.18–$0.10 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 6,769,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,330,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

