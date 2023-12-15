Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.59. 1,172,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,492,428. The stock has a market cap of $205.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

