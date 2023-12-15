Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NYSE NX opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

