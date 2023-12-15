Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

