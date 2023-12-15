Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Block by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 315,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after buying an additional 215,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of -159.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Barclays lifted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Block

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.