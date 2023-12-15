Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,804,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,801,000 after acquiring an additional 621,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,642,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,910,000 after acquiring an additional 310,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

RY stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

