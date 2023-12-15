Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,916,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $479.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

