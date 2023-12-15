Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 420 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,845,000 after buying an additional 455,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $258,688,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Shares of KKR opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

