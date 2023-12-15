Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.39% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,311,504,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 84,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $92.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $92.73.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

