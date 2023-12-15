Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,001 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $100.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.84.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

