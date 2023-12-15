Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 42,063 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,341,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 84,567 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.86 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

