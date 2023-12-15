Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 92,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $2,045,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

