Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $223,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQM opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $98.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.6094 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

