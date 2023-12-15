Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 3,032 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BCE by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.01%.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

