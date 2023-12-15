Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

