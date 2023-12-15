Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after purchasing an additional 622,291 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $33.54 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

