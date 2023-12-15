Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCLH) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.17% from the stock’s current price.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,362,224. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

