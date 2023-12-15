Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 218,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,103. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

