SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $314,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. 3,554,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,213,678. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.