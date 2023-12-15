SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $190,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.59. 1,790,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,655,448. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

