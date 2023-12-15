SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 231 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $52.25. 2,290,757 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

